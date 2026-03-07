Bargarh: In a bizarre turn of events amid a stir over mismanagement in paddy procurement, about 15 bags of paddy left at the Bargarh Collectorate as part of a farmers’ protest allegedly disappeared overnight, sparking outrage among cultivators.

Farmers said the paddy bags, stacked on the Collectorate premises Thursday night during a demonstration over delayed procurement, were missing when they returned Friday morning. The affected farmers later lodged a written complaint at Bargarh Town police station.

The complainants include Nilanchal Deheri, Tilaram Deheri, Prabhat Deheri, Debendra Chhuria, Kishore Deheri, Birendra Deheri and Ashwini Deheri.

However, there has been speculation that the paddy may have been moved by departmental officials and kept at another location to avoid a possible protest or law and order situation. There was no official confirmation till the filing of this report, as officials concerned have not commented on the matter.

Attempts were made to contact Jugala Kishore Dash, deputy registrar of cooperatives, for clarification. He did not respond to phone calls.

According to sources, farmers dependent on the Saharatikra mandi under the Attabira Regulated Market Committee (RMC) in Bargarh district have not been able to sell their paddy harvested during the last kharif season as they were left out of the procurement registration process.

Nearly 30,000 packets of paddy are reportedly lying unsold at the mandi, leaving farmers in distress. The farmers alleged that despite repeatedly informing the concerned departmental authorities about the issue, no effective step has been taken so far.

In protest against the delay in procurement, farmers staged a demonstration Thursday and piled up paddy inside the Collectorate premises. Local police also reached the spot during the protest. However, the farmers alleged that none of the officials associated with the procurement process came forward to hold discussions with them.

Later in the evening, the farmers left the paddy stacks on the Collectorate premises and returned home. When they returned to the Collector’s office Friday morning, the paddy packets were found missing. After seeking clarification from the police and officials of the District Rural Cooperative Society, and receiving no satisfactory response, the farmers decided to lodge a police complaint.

Ramesh Mohapatra, adviser to the joint farmers’ organisation, said it was unfortunate that paddy had gone missing from the Collectorate premises at a time when farmers were already facing hardship.

Other farmer leaders, including Sudam Patra, Suresh Nikenti and Niranjan Padhan, also expressed concern over the incident and demanded an inquiry.

The disappearance of their protest paddy not only represents a material loss but also symbolises official apathy towards their plight, farmers said.