Puri: The district administration is all set to conduct a public hearing Friday for acquisition of land for the construction of a heritage-cum-security corridor around Srimandir.

The administration had earlier conducted a social assessment survey in the localities close to the 12th century shrine to acquire land for the mega project, sources said.

The public hearing would be conducted for acquisition of land at Baseli Sahi, Manikarnika Sahi, Kalikadevi Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi and Chudanga Sahi revenue villages in the Holy City, sources added.

Public hearing would be conducted at Niladri Bhakta Niwas from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm October 9. Residents of Baselisahi, Manikarnika Sahi, Kalikadevi Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi and Chudanga Sahi, who are likely to be affected by the heritage corridor project, will participate in the public hearing and put forth their views on the land acquisition, said an official of the district administration.

It is worth mentioning here that the district administration had decided to acquire 15.191 acre land from the above said revenue villages in the Holy City here for the heritage corridor project.

The administration would acquire 12.544 acre private land and 2.646 acre public land for the mega project, sources said.