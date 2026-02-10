Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court has directed vehicle owners in Odisha to clear all pending traffic challans before obtaining a Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC).

The direction was issued while hearing a public interest litigation, with the court citing Rule 167(12) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. Under this provision, a vehicle owner is not eligible for a PUCC if any traffic challan remains unpaid.

Advocate General Pitambar Acharya appeared before the court on behalf of the state government during the hearing.

The order follows an earlier directive issued by the State Transport Authority (STA) December 20, 2025, which made a valid PUCC mandatory for purchasing fuel at petrol pumps. However, the state government later informed the High Court through an affidavit in January that the “no PUCC, no fuel” rule had been withdrawn.

With the latest court order, motorists may now face difficulties in obtaining or renewing their PUCC unless all pending traffic fines are cleared.

PNN