Bhubaneswar: Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparations for the BRICS technical meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group, scheduled to be held in Puri from June 3 to 5 under India’s BRICS presidency. During the meeting held at Lok Seva Bhavan here, Minister Pujari said Odisha, known for its spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guests are God), will present its rich heritage, culture and globally recognised achievements in disaster management before international delegates. He said the event would also offer the state an opportunity to learn from global best practices in disaster risk reduction and resilience building. Representatives and specialists from BRICS nations will attend the meeting to deliberate on disaster management strategies, resilience measures and international cooperation in disaster risk reduction. Delegations from countries including Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE and China are expected to participate, along with representatives from various states across the country.

Odisha has been selected as the host state in view of its strong track record in disaster preparedness and management. The state has earned global recognition for effective cyclone management, community-based early warning systems, and efficient evacuation and rescue operations. The minister directed officials to ensure seamless hospitality arrangements so that international delegates face no inconvenience during their stay in Odisha. He also instructed authorities to appoint liaison officers for individual coordination with the visiting delegates. The event is expected to further strengthen Odisha’s global reputation in disaster management and showcase the state’s expertise and preparedness on the international stage.