Wearing a face mask is a necessity during this ongoing pandemic. From videos on how to a wear mask properly to images of designer pieces, the Internet is also filled with content related to this safety gear. Now, there is a new addition to that list and it has left people with thoughts.

Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, came up with a mask that is made of a very different – and rather expensive – material. He got himself a mask made of gold – worth Rs 2.89 lakh.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Few images of Kurade wearing the mask were shared online that have been now going viral.

“It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there’s no difficulty in breathing. I’m not sure whether this mask will be effective,” he told.

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 1,300 likes and tons of comments. While some people wondered “why,” there were a few who took the help of memes to express themselves.

“It would have been very effective if there were no holes,” joked a Twitter user. This individual shared a meme from the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

“Spends 2.89 lakhs, says not sure if it is effective,” wrote a third. “Is this man for real?” asked another.