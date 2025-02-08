Whether among vegetarians or non-vegetarians, a burger is regarded as a darling dish. But what if, someone orders a burger for himself and his partner and later finds out that the received food item can be anything except a burger?

A similar harrowing incident has reportedly happened in Pune, a Reddit post shared by a user named SuitCapable7236 suggested.

According to the shared Reddit post, the man had ordered burgers from a reputed restaurant in Pune through Zomato for himself and his girlfriend. However, what he received against his order was unimaginable.

The user wrote that after having one bite from the received burger he noticed that the patty between the two buns of the burger was half-cooked and felt like raw meat.

The post read: “So basically last night I ordered a burger after seeing a recent post asking for peoples suggestion for best burgers in pune and I thought I’ll try out a few. Ordered one of it from zomato for me and my girlfriend and one bite in only I noticed the patty was raw as hell.I am sure if i slapped the patty it would have ran back to it’s barn.Already gotten food poisoning 2 times the first month in pune.I hope this shit won’t give me more.” (sic)

Such horrific incidents raise concerns over the quality of food prepared in restaurants having so-called descent ratings on food delivery apps and several search engines.

PNN