Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said Tuesday the violence during the farmers’ tractor parade against the new farm laws in Delhi is unacceptable even. He also ordered a high alert in his state. Amarinder Singh also condemned the incidents that took place at the historic Red Fort. He urged the farmers to immediately vacate the national capital and return to the borders.

Singh ordered a high alert in Punjab amid the tension and violence in Delhi. He directed Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta to ensure that law and order in the state is not deteriorated at any cost.

The Punjab chief minister expressed grave concern over the situation unfolding in the national capital. He said the violence was apparently triggered by some people who violated the rules laid down for the tractor march through mutual agreement between the Delhi Police and the farmer unions. It was unfortunate that these elements disturbed the peaceful agitation of the farmers, Singh said in a statement issued here.

Pointing out that the farmers’ leaders have already and categorically dissociated themselves from the violence, Singh said the agitating farmers should immediately vacate the national capital. They should get back to their camps at the borders and continue to engage with the Centre to resolve the crisis over the agri laws.

“Shocking scenes in Delhi. The violence by some elements is unacceptable. It’ll negate goodwill generated by peacefully protesting farmers. Kisan leaders have disassociated themselves & suspended #Tractor Rally. I urge all genuine farmers to vacate Delhi & return to borders,” Singh tweeted.

Singh said that peace had been the hallmark of the farmers’ agitation. It is the reason for the support they had received from across India and the world. He also stressed the need for law and order to be maintained at all costs during the democratic protests by the farmers.