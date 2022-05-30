Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Monday announced the setting up of a judicial commission under the chairmanship of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe the murder case of renowned singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala.

The Chief Minister, while acceding to the request of Balkar Singh Sidhu, the father of slain singer, said the state government will be requesting the Chief Justice of the High Court to get the case enquired into by a sitting judge.

Mann said the state government will ensure full cooperation to this enquiry commission, including roping in of any of the central agencies like National Investigation Agency (NIA).

He further asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue a clarification regarding his Sunday press conference regarding the incident.

Condemning the gruesome murder of Moosewala, the Chief Minister unequivocally said the government will leave no stone unturned to put the perpetrators of this heinous crime behind the bars.

Mann said he has already issued directions to the police for thorough investigation of the case in a prompt and result-oriented manner. The Chief Minister categorically said all the aspects of security reduction of the late singer are also under scrutiny and responsibility of lapse, if any, will be definitely fixed.

Meanwhile, expressing deep shock and grief at the demise of Moosewala, the Chief Minister said the departed singer was a celebrated artist and a cultural icon of Punjab.

Mann said he has deep regards for departed soul, adding that the state government was solidly with the aggrieved family in this hour of grief.

He shared his condolences with the family and prayed to almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, singer-turned-actor-politician Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday. He was 29 years old.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The civil surgeon at Mansa hospital said Moosewala was brought dead, while the two others were referred to another hospital for treatment.

The incident happened a day after the Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of more than 420 people, including former legislators, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of deras and police officers.

Two of his four gunmen were withdrawn with the new government order. Moosewala was without security when the crime happened.

Also he was travelling in a vehicle that was not bullet proof. Normally, he used his bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner for commuting, police said.