Puri: With IMD issuing ‘Yellow Warning’ for Puri in view of super cyclone ‘Amphan’, the district administration has started large scale evacuations here.

Besides, the district administration has been trying to raise awareness on the cyclone to the people living in Penthakata, Baliapanda and several other low-lying slum areas in Puri town and in other blocks of the district. They have been asked to remain prepared for evacuation at any moment.

Meanwhile, a 21-membered National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached Konark. Of the team, which is staying at Konark Yatri Nivas, ten will move to Astarang block and the rest will be stationed in Konark NAC area. That said, their mobilisation will depend on the situation.

Besides, all the district level officials have been deputed to several blocks where they are keeping a tab on the situation and keeping a tab on safety measures.

According to IMD’s forecast Tuesday, heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds are likely to lash the pilgrim district Tuesday and Wednesday.

