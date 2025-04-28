Bhubaneswar: The Puri–Bangiriposi–Puri Super Fast Express has been upgraded with modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, offering improved safety and comfort to passengers, East Coast Railways said.

The inaugural run of the upgraded train service was flagged off Monday at Bangiriposi station.

However, regular operation with LHB coaches will commence from Puri April 29 and from Bangiriposi April 30.

The train previously operated with conventional ICF (Integral Coach Factory) coaches.

The revamped train will feature one AC Chair Car, six Second Class Reserved Seating Coaches, five General Second Class Coaches, one Guard-cum-Power Car and one Guard-cum-Second Class Coach for physically challenged passengers.

The inaugural event was attended by Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi, Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Mohanta, Bangiriposi MLA Sanjali Murmu and Saraskana MLA Bhadav Hansdah.

The introduction of LHB coaches marks a significant upgrade in passenger amenities and operational efficiency for this important route, connecting coastal and tribal regions of Odisha through the state capital in Bhubaneswar, the ECoR said.

PTI