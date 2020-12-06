Puri: In a major reshuffle Sunday among police officials in the district, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh transferred Baselisahi police station IIC Jibanananda Jena. He was transferred to the District Headquarters here.

The Baselisahi police station has been in the news for the past few days, over the alleged custodial death of K Ramesh.

The post-mortem report of Ramesh who had died in the custody of Baselisahi police November 18, stated that the victim died owing to multiple physical injuries. The victim was allegedly hacked to death, a few hours after he was picked up in connection with a case. The report said that the body of Ramesh had 16 injury marks and he died due to brain hemorrhage.

However, in order to make the transfer appear as a regular procedure some more police officials were transferred.

Balanga police station IIC Sanjeeb Kumar Pradhan was transferred and posted as Baselisahi police station IIC. Likewise, Kumbharpada IIC Kulamani Sethi was transferred to Baliapanda PS, Sea Beach PS Bichitrananda Sethy to Kumbharpada PS, Baliapanda IIC Chinmaya Rout to Sea Beach PS and Kumbharpada sub-Inspector Samarendra Paikray was posted as OIC at Balanga PS.

PNN