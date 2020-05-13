Puri: The Puri District Administration Wednesday started swab samples collection of servitors engaged in chariots construction work for COVID-19 tests.

The process was started after Puri District Collector Balwant Singh ordered for the same Tuesday.

The collection of swabs from the servitors will be completed within two days and the report will come within two to three days.

District Administration clarified that collection of swab samples from the servitors will not pose any difficulty in the chariots construction process because it will be done in a phase wise manner. In the initial phase, swab samples of 160 chariots makers will be collected.

Notably, more than 200 carpenters engaged in the construction of three chariots for the annual Rath Yatra have been quarantined for 45 days in Sri Jagannath temple-run hotels.

The carpenters, who include blacksmiths, roopakaras (painters), Bhoi servitors, darzis (tailors), and Biswakarmas are remaining in isolation till the construction of the chariots is completed.

PNN