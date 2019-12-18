Puri: In view of the Banaka Lagi ritual of the Trinity at Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri, the general ‘darshan’ will be restricted for four hours Wednesday, Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has said.

According to SJTA, the servitors are set to perform Banaka Lagi, a secret ritual of the trinity between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm after completion of the second Bhoga Mandap rituals. All the four entrance gates of the 12th-century shrine will remain closed for the devotees during these four hours.

Jay Vijay door will be shut down during this ritual. The devotees will able to visit other temples inside Jagannath temple premises, Srimandir public relation officer said.

The Banaka Lagi is a ritual in which fresh colours are applied to the idols. Datta Mohapatra servitors carry out the ritual on a hereditary tradition, it was learnt.

PNN