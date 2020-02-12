Puri: In view of the ‘Banaka Lagi’ rituals of the deities at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the general ‘darshan’ will be restricted for four hours Wednesday.

According to public relation officer Laxmidhar Puja Panda, the servitors are set to perform Banaka Lagi, a secret ritual of the Holy Trinity between 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday.

In view of the ritual, Jay Vijay entrance gates of the 12th-century shrine will remain closed for the devotees during the four hours to maintain the secrecy of the tradition.

According to a temple servitor, Banaka Lagi is a ritual in which fresh colours are applied to the idols. Datta Mohapatra servitors carry out the ritual on a hereditary tradition after completion of the afternoon rituals, it was learnt.

PNN