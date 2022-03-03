Cuttack: The High Court of Orissa has asked the Sree Jagannath Temple administration in Puri to decide within a month on making the 12th-century shrine disabled-friendly.

Ramps and other facilities to make the temple accessible to persons with disabilities are not currently available at the Puri temple.

Hearing a writ petition filed by a differently-abled person, the court asked the temple management committee, chief administrator and the Puri district collector to take a collective decision within a month to make the shrine disabled-friendly.

The petitioner claimed that various authorities have given him oral assurances on several occasions that facilities for the differently-abled people will come up at the temple.

The petitioner also said that the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act makes it mandatory for making all public places accessible to persons with disabilities.

The court passed the order Monday.

PTI