Puri: Srimandir servitors’ body ‘Chhatisa Nijog’ Saturday decided in favour of recommending Odisha government to reopen Puri Jagannath temple for visitors towards the end of this month, a senior temple official said.

According to Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishan Kumar, a proposal in this regard will be sent within a day or two by SJTA for state government’s approval.

The temple will likely reopen from the last week of December after obtaining the government’s nod. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued for this purpose.

COVID-19 restrictions will continue to be in force even after reopening of the temple. Initially, for three to four days, only the residents of Puri will be allowed to have darshan of the deities.

Keeping in mind the expected rush during New Year’s Day, devotees will not be allowed into the temple this January 1 and 2. Darshan of the deities is likely to resume from January 3.

Five thousand devotees are expected to be allowed to have darshan every day from January 3 onwards, which will be increased after two to three months. Mahaprasad will also be available for purchase.

Notably, face mask and hand sanitiser will be made mandatory for visitors. Sanitiser will be provided by the temple administration at four main gates of the temple.

Devotees coming from outside the district will be required to show negative test report for COVID-19.

