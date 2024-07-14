Puri: The Odisha government will unlock the ‘Ratna Bhandar’, the treasure trove of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the valuables and the repair of the structure, an official said.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

“The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be opened today at 1.28 pm,” said Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri, he said.

Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, will visit the treasury after the reopening, he added.

The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified, said the former Orissa HC judge.

The ritual of ‘Agnya’, in which approval is sought for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, was completed in the morning.

The members of the committee will enter the shrine at 12 pm in traditional attire for the reopening, said CBK Mohanty, another member of the committee.

“Before reopening the treasury, we will seek the approval of Goddess Bimala, Goddess Laxmi, who is the owner of the treasury, and lastly seek the approval of Lord Lokanath, who is its caretaker,” Justice Rath said.

In the morning, Justice Rath and Padhee offered prayers before Lord Jagannath and his siblings at the Gundicha temple for the smooth completion of the works.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been made for the entire process, Padhee said.

“Three SOPs have been made. One is related to the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar, the second for the management of the temporary Ratna Bhandar, and the third one is related to inventory of the valuables,” he said.

“The inventory work will not start today. It will be done after getting approval from the government on the engagement of valuers, goldsmiths and other experts,” he added.

The government has decided to prepare a digital catalogue of the valuables in the Ratna Bhandar that will have details such as their weight and make, another official said.

Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Superintendent DB Gadanayak said structural engineers, mechanical engineers and civil engineers will inspect the Ratna Bhandar for the repair work.

Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel were seen entering the temple premises with lights that will be installed inside the Ratna Bhandar.

It is also apprehended that there are snakes inside the treasury.

Snake Helpline member Subhendu Mallick said, “We have come here on the instruction of the state government. There will be two teams of snake catchers — one inside and another outside the temple. We will follow all instructions of the administration.”

