Puri: You may have heard of a diamond trader in Surat making a face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic adorned with diamonds. Goldsmiths in different parts of India have also made masks completely made of gold.

The story of this servitor of Puri Jagannath temple is different. He has become the talk of the town for wearing a unique face mask. Hajuri Bhimsen Khuntia wears a face mask that is made from a coconut shell.

Bhimsen informed that he got the mask as a gift. The outer and inner sides of the coconut shell are well polished. It has two layers of cloth covering on its inner side. “I have been using this mask since the day I received it. I am very comfortable when I wear it, he said.

The look of the mask is so unique that it evokes curiosity from visitors who ask him various questions about it.

It should be stated here that in some tribal pockets of Kandhamal district, people are using masks prepared from Sal leaves.

PNN