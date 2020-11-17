Puri: The Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has approved the annual budget of Puri Srimandir for financial year 2020-21, temple chief administrator Krishan Kumar informed Tuesday.

The annual budget was approved during a high-level meeting chaired by the erstwhile king of Puri Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb Tuesday. The Committee has approved Rs 154 crore for 2020-21 financal year.

“The income of Srimandir has nosedived due to the current COVID-19 pandemic while the temple expenses have increased. In a bid to increase the income of the 12th-century shrine, arrangements will be made for online donations,” Kumar said briefing reporters.

While Rs 32 crore has been allocated for payments to servitors, Rs 6 crore has been allocated for the Rath Jatra this year. The annual remuneration of the Puri King also has been decided at Rs 12 lakh annually. For the payment of staffers of Puri temple Rs 28 crore will be spent.

Notably, for the 2019-2020 financial year, the temple managing committee had allocated Rs 78 crore for various expenses of the temple and anticipated an annual income of Rs 102 crore.