Puri: A petition has been filed in the Orissa High Court seeking speedy investigation into the murder of three persons at Pattnaikia Square on Bhubaneswar-Puri National Highway July 14.

Lipika Behera, the wife of victim Purna Behera, has filed the petition in the HC and urged the court to direct the police to expedite investigation into the triple murder case.

Some miscreants had hacked Purna, his brother Krushna Behera and one of their cousins, Panchua Behera, to death over past enmity at Pattnaikia Square.

Satyabadi police had registered a case in this regard as per a complaint lodged by the victims’ families and arrested accused Subala Behera, Bhikari Behera, Harihar Behera, Manua Behera, Sahadev Behera and Shankar Behera.

However, the police have failed to arrest seven other accused in the murder case.

In her petition, Lipika informed the court that the absconding person have been threatening her family since the incident. She has made the inspector in-charge of Satyabadi police station, Puri district Superintendent of Police (SP) and state Home Secretary as parties to the case.

The petitioner has urged the HC to direct the police to complete the investigation within a certain time period and file the charge-sheet in the court. She also sought speedy investigation into the death case of Bijayramchandrapur Sarpanch Ajay Behera, a sibling of Pattnaikia Square victims Purna and Krushna.

Ajay’s mutilated body was recovered from railway tracks, September 11, 2018. The Khurda Road Government Railway Police (GRP) had registered a case of unnatural death in this regard.

The petitioner alleged that some miscreants had killed Ajay over some issues and dumped his body on the railway tracks. She alleged the involvement of Ajay’s killers in the triple murder case at Pattnaikia Square.

“Police are still groping in the dark with regard to the triple murder and the killing of Ajay Behera. They have not shown any urgency to punish the perpetrators,” said Lipika.

GRP official SK Bahinipati said they have reopened the death case of Ajay Behera. “We are looking into all aspects of the incident. Our officials are trying to find out the causes behind Ajay Behera’s death,” Bahinipati added.