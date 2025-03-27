Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation to visit India and preparations are underway for it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

In a video address to a conference titled “Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda” hosted by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC), Lavrov said, “Arrangements are currently being made for Putin to visit India.”

“President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared,” the Russian foreign minister was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

Lavrov noted that Prime Minister Modi’s first foreign visit after his re-election last year was to Russia.

“Now it’s our turn,” he said.

However, the dates of the visit have not been revealed yet.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia in July 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. Earlier, he visited the far eastern city of Vladivostok in 2019 to attend an economic conclave.

During the last visit, Modi invited Putin to visit India.

On March 24, Lavrov said Russia is developing a “privileged strategic partnership” with India.

Lavrov said at an event that Russia is actively expanding ties with countries like China, India, Iran, North Korea and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries.

“The relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China boast an unprecedented level of mutual trust. Particularly privileged strategic partnership is developing with India,” the top Russian diplomat said.

In his congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of India’s 76th Republic Day in January, Putin said that Russian-Indian relations are based on “special and privileged strategic partnership”.

Putin and Modi maintain regular contact, holding telephone conversations once every couple of months. The two leaders also hold in-person meetings, particularly on the sidelines of international events.

