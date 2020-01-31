Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the Middle East and Ukraine during a phone call, the Kremlin said Friday.

The leaders discussed implementing the agreements reached at an international conference on Libya in Berlin earlier this month, the Kremlin said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Putin noted the need to coordinate with the Libyan parties at the conference, which is important for later support by the UN Security Council, according to the statement.

Both sides emphasised the importance of ensuring a stable regime to end hostilities and launch a political dialogue.

Putin and Merkel also discussed the situations in Ukraine and Syria as well as the plan for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict recently proposed by US President Donald Trump.