Mumbai: Actor Rahul Sharma, who is currently being loved for his role in the TV show “Pyar Ki Luka Chuppi”, has opened up about the days in his life when “nothing was going right”.

“Around three years ago, a phase came when nothing was going right. I got selected for several shows but later I was thrown out of them. A lot of other things happened during that particular period, and gradually it took a toll on my mental health. I was in depression for months. I did not go out of home for so many days. I used to overthink. I did not like meeting people. Social communication was almost nil,” Rahul told IANS.

Despite not being in good state of mind, Rahul tried his best to battle his depression.

“It was not easy to come out of depression. It almost took a year to get things back on track. The only thing which helped me fight it was my trust in myself. I realised that it was just a phase and it would definitely pass and it did. I started taking care of my health. I opted spiritual path to deal with my anxiety issues,” he added.

He also spoke about how his physical transformation instilled confidence in him.

“I remember when I did “Ek Ghar Banaunga” in 2013, I was looking like a 32-year-old guy. Over the past few years, I have been taking proper care of my health, physically — mentally and emotionally. I now observe so many changes in myself. I started looking young, my skin is glowing. Transformation gives you a lot of happiness and boosts your morale,” Rahul said.