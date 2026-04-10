New Delhi: Qatar will remain a “reliable energy supplier” to India, its Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said during talks with Indian Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Doha, as both sides called for stability in global markets amid ongoing West Asia tensions.

Puri, on a two-day visit to Qatar from April 9-10, conveyed a message of solidarity from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Qatar’s leadership, following the outbreak of conflict in the region, according to an Indian government statement Friday.

Both sides welcomed the two-week ceasefire announced April 8 and stressed the need for an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies.

They also emphasised the importance of “unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce” to maintain supply chains, the statement said.

The visit comes as New Delhi seeks to secure energy supplies amid heightened geopolitical tensions that have disrupted global fuel trade flows. Qatar is India’s single-largest supplier of LNG and LPG, providing 45 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

After the US and Israel attacks on Iran February 28, Tehran’s sweeping retaliation targeted neighbouring Gulf countries that hosted US troops. Qatar’s giant LNG export facility was struck, leading to the shutdown of production and a declaration of force majeure on gas exports, including to India.

India relies on imports to meet about half of its natural gas demand and roughly two-thirds of its LPG needs, a fuel widely used for household cooking, with the bulk of supplies sourced from West Asia.

The six-week conflict has all but shut down energy exports from the Gulf countries, leaving India to grapple with industrial supply shortages and the knock-on impact of rising prices.

Discussions during Puri’s visit are expected to have focused on restoring shipments, reviewing existing agreements, and exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral energy cooperation.

The statement said Puri arrived in Doha April 9 afternoon, and in the evening, he met with the Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Puri conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

“He recalled the two telephone conversations between PM Modi and His Highness The Amir in March 2026, following the start of the conflict, during which both leaders had emphasised the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region through dialogue and diplomacy. PM Modi had conveyed gratitude to His Highness for the care and support given by Qatar to the Indian community,” it said.

Both ministers, the statement said, discussed all aspects of the strategic relations between the two countries, including high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people relations.

“They hoped for early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and Qatar,” it said.

“Al-Kaabi reaffirmed the State of Qatar’s commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening energy relations and cooperation with India.”

Both ministers also welcomed the two-week ceasefire agreed April 8, and stressed the importance of an early end to disruptions in global energy supplies and restoration of normalcy. In this context, they emphasised the need for unimpeded freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce to maintain global supply chains.

Puri thanked Qatar’s MOS for Energy Affairs, Kaabi, for hosting him. Both ministers agreed to remain in regular touch in the coming weeks.

The minister also posted pictures of his meeting on X.

“Very happy to meet Qatar Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, H.E. Mr Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi in Doha during my two-day visit to Qatar,” he said.