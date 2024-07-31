Pattamundai: Lack of doctors at government-run hospitals here has not only pushed the residents into the pre-Independence era but also provided a fertile ground for the growth of quacks/fake doctors and fraudulent health workers. These quacks provide gullible patients the medicines that not only fail to cure diseases but also lead to harmful side effects, potentially resulting in death— a reality that many cannot even imagine. Posing doctors without valid degrees or certificates is a criminal offence under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the negligence of officials responsible for addressing this issue is considered even more unfortunate by the public.

In this regard, Para-legal volunteer Prafulla Das said healthcare is a noble service, not a business. “The Odisha State Legal Services Authority has taken up a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to safeguard innocent people from being harassed by fake doctors,” he said adding that a committee has been formed, and its members will covertly visit villages and cities to catch these quacks. Many homoeopathic and ayurvedic practitioners are deceiving the general public by practicing allopathy without proper qualifications. Some pharmacists, health workers and unlicensed individuals are also treating patients. There are even allegations that some doctors exaggerate their qualifications. Those attempting to expose these frauds complain that they do not get any support from the government and informants often face retaliation.

According to lawyer Bhabani Shankar Panda, “There is a need to create an online database of all the doctors to help the public verify the authenticity of individuals in the medical profession.” He also said people in various parts of the state are falsely presenting themselves as doctors and practicing both allopathy and homoeopathy.

Previously, the Orissa High Court had directed the authorities to submit an affidavit with updated information on the techniques available to identify fake doctors and whether the state government has implemented it. Social worker Praveer Nayak said that the role of Anganwadi and ANM workers are very much essential to monitor fake doctors. Due to a lack of awareness, patients in rural areas often seek advice from fake doctors. Nayak said even though the government has appointed ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs and women’s organisations in every village, they do not seem to be monitoring these fake doctors and raising complaints against them with the departmental higher-ups, alleged the locals. One can find mushrooming clinics near markets and hospitals offering all types of medicines and treatments in Pattamundai, Rajnagar and Mahakalpara areas. Subrata Kumar Barik, a student from Bilikana Shasan in Rajnagar, died after consuming medicines from a fake doctor July 15, 2023.

Following the incident, local authorities temporarily closed several clinics, while a fake pathology lab here was reportedly sealed three days after the incident. When asked, Anita Pattnaik, chief district medical officer, stated that public awareness programmes are being conducted throughout the district. She also emphasised the need for people to become more aware.