Padmapur: Inmates of Barandua village quarantine centre under Basudevpur block in Bhadrak district have complained about the poor quality of food being provided. They have also alleged that that the husband of local sarpanch is behaving badly and abusing them on a daily basis.

The inmates made a video of their complaint on a mobile and have forwarded it to a number of people. They have also said that they are being forced to stay in unhealthy conditions.

The video since then has gone viral on various social media platforms. It has also come to the notice of the Basudevpur block development officer (BDO). “We have already started an enquiry about the grievances of the inmates. If they are found to be true, they will be addressed and the guilty will be disciplined,” informed the BDO.

