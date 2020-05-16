Chhatrapur: Ganjam district administration Saturday barred a Surat returnee man from performing the last rites of his mother.

The incident took place in Golapali village under Bhikaripali panchayat of Chhatrapur block in Ganjam.

According to a source B Noka Patra had returned from Surat May 3. He had since been staying in the quarantine centre set up in Chhatrapur Government ITI campus.

Patra woke up Saturday to the sad news of his mother’s demise. Despite his wishes, he was barred from attending the funeral rituals as his quarantine period was yet to be completed.

That said, the administration arranged a COVID-19 ambulance for him to go to the cremation ground. Patra stood at the ground like a spectator, bidding farewell to his mother with watery eyes.