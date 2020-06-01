London: The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II has been photographed riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle – the first time she has been seen outside since the coronavirus lockdown began in the country.

The 94-year-old monarch was pictured on a 14-year-old Fell Pony called Balmoral Fern over the weekend, the BBC reported on Monday.

Wearing a colourful headscarf and smartly dressed in a tweed jacket, Jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, the Queen can be seen in the new photographs taken by the Press Association riding during the weekend’s sunny weather.

A passionate horse lover and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses, the monarch regularly rides in the grounds of Windsor, which is said to be her favourite royal residence.

The Queen has been isolating there with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, and a small number of staff.

The last public picture of the Queen was taken as she was driven away from Buckingham Palace to her Berkshire home on March 19.

The Queen carried out official duties the day before her planned departure, but held her weekly face-to-face audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone instead.

IANS