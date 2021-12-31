Johannesburg: South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock Thursday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.

The announcement comes after the Proteas’ first Test match against India in Centurion, where the visitors won by 113 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

As per Cricket South Africa (CSA), the 29-year old De Kock cited his intentions to spend more time with his growing family for the timing and reason for his relatively early retirement from the format. “He and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the imminent birth of their first-born child in the coming days,” the CSA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, De Kock said, “This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that.”

“My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batsman made his Proteas Test debut against Australia in 2014. In 54 matches, he amassed 3 300 runs with a high score of 141 not-out, at an average of 38.82 and strike rate of 70.93. He also has six centuries and 22 half-centuries under his belt.