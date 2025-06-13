Bhubaneswar: To mark the World Day Against Child Labour, the state government Thursday launched the innovative ‘Radio on Wheels’ initiative, along with a 15-day state-wide awareness campaign to raise public awareness and encourage collective action against child labour.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on his official X account, said, “Children are our future and the foundation of a developed nation.

In Odisha, our government is taking various steps to eliminate harmful practices like child labour and provide all children with appropriate education and resources.

Programmes such as the Madho Singh Haath Kharch Yojana to reduce school dropout rates and the Chief Minister’s Nutrition Scheme to ensure better nutrition for students have been initiated.”

“On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour today, let us all pledge to end the practice of child labour and create a conducive environment for their development and a bright future,” he added.

The ‘Radio on Wheels’ programme was officially inaugurated by Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Department Principal Secretary Chitra Arumugam in the presence of Labour Commissioner Indramani Tripathi, officials from the Directorate of Labour, and representatives of the Odisha Community Radio Association.

The mobile awareness unit will cover Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), and Khurda Municipality, broadcasting information on the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, its legal provisions, and associated penalties to educate the public.

The campaign, coordinated by the Labour and State Insurance department, features rallies, meetings, signature drives, and rescue operations across all districts to combat child labour.

As part of a complementary effort, ActionAid Association, in collaboration with the Centre for Child and Women Development (CCWD), organised a human chain and oath-taking ceremony at Nilachakra Nagar in Ward No. 26 under BMC.

The event aimed to raise awareness among slum residents and stakeholders about child rights and protection, with a focus on children from marginalised communities.

CCWD Secretary Sadasiv Swain spoke on the occasion, stressing a holistic approach to child welfare. “Awareness and enforcement of child rights laws are critical.

Every parent must understand the importance of education and say no to child labour, yes to school.

Only then can we build a child labour-free society,” he said. Speakers, including Snigdha Dash, Saraswati Parida, Shiba Sahoo, and Kalyani Rout highlighted ongoing challenges in the fight against child exploitation.

Coordinators Smrutirekha Das, Bishnupriya Samal, and Bhaskar Chandra Pradhan ensured smooth execution of the event, which saw participation from over 100 people,e including SHG members, community leaders, human rights defenders, members of the Bhubaneswar Young Urban Women Forum, and local child clubs.

