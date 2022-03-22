Indian Wells: Rafa Nadal is out of action for up to six weeks with a cracked rib. Rafa Nadal suffered the injury during the final of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament which he lost to Taylor Fritz, according to reports.

Nadal is quoted by Cadena Ser as stating: “This is not good news and I did not expect this. I am devastated and sad because after the good start of the season that I have had, I reached a very important part of the year. I was having very good feelings and good results.”

Nadal added: “But hey, I’ve always had that fighting and overcoming spirit, and what I will do is be patient and work hard after my recovery. Once again, I would like to thank everyone for their support.”

The Spaniard was left concerned by a breathing problem. He was also sad at the end of his remarkable winning run after a final defeat to Fritz.

It was clear from the early on Sunday’s final that all was not well, with Nadal. He declined to chase down balls, rubbing his chest and losing the first four games. Nadal walked off court holding his chest after losing the first set.