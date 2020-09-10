Ambala: French Defence minister Florence Parly said Thursday India will have an edge over the entire region in defending its people. This will happen due to the induction of Rafale fighter jets into the Indian Air Force. Florence Parly was speaking at the induction ceremony of the Rafale fighter jets. She said India and France are writing a new chapter in defence ties. She said the agreement to deliver the 36 aircraft to India meant a lot.

“In military terms, it means that India will acquire a world class capability, truly among the best in the world. The Rafale jets would give your air force an incredible sovereign tool,” she said. “In strategic terms, it means India will have an edge over the entire region to defend itself and protect its people,” Parly added.

The five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the Indian Air Force at a ceremony at the Ambala airbase.

Parly said ‘Rafale’ literally means a ‘gust of wind’ or a ‘burst of fire’. “Both meanings express an incredible strength,” she said. “It is also a symbol of the strong ties between two countries,” she added.

The French defence minister also expressed support for Delhi’s ‘Make in India’ plan. “We are fully committed to the Make in India initiative as well as to the further integration of Indian manufactures into our global supply chains,” informed Parly.

“Many French companies and design offices are now established in India. Now I hope that others will come to offer their support and services,” she said.

Earlier, a traditional ‘sarva dharma puja’ was performed.

A ceremonial water cannon salute to the new France-made jets was given. An aerial display by the aircraft also marked their induction into the 17 Squadron of the IAF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij were also present on the occasion.

The first batch of five Rafale jets arrived in India on July 29. It was nearly four years after India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to procure 36 of them at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore.

The Rafale jets have been produced by French aerospace major Dassault Aviation. They are known for air superiority and precision strikes.