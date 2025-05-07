In the early hours of May 7, 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed ‘Operation Sindoor’, a precision strike targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Central to this operation were India’s Rafale fighter jets, marking their combat debut in the region. Armed with SCALP cruise missiles and AASM Hammer bombs, these jets showcased their advanced capabilities in a swift 23-minute mission.

Who builds Rafale?

The Dassault Rafale, manufactured by French aerospace giant Dassault Aviation, is a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet known for its adaptability and combat resilience.

India signed a government-to-government agreement with France in 2016 to acquire 36 Rafales for €7.8 billion. The jets were delivered between 2020 and 2022 and are stationed at Ambala (Haryana) and Hasimara (West Bengal) airbases.

Variants: What India got & what might come

India currently operates the Rafale B (two-seater) and Rafale C (single-seater) variants for the Air Force.

In July 2023, the Defence Acquisition Council cleared the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine (M) variants for the Indian Navy — an aircraft carrier-based version suitable for INS Vikrant, with deliveries expected by 2026.

India-specific enhancements: Making it desi and deadly

India’s Rafales are not off-the-shelf units. They carry 13 custom enhancements tailored for Indian operational theatres, including:

Israeli Helmet-Mounted Display (HMD) for hands-free targeting.

Cold start capability for high-altitude airfields like Leh and Thoise.

Advanced SPECTRA EW suite for jamming, threat detection, and deception.

Long-range weaponry, including Meteor air-to-air missiles (150+ km) and SCALP cruise missiles (over 300 km range).

These modifications significantly elevate the aircraft’s ability to operate in contested airspace across varied terrains, including mountainous regions.

Future prospects

Local production talks: Dassault Aviation is in discussions with HAL and private Indian partners to expand Make in India components manufacturing.

IAF requirement for more jets: With 35+ squadrons against a required 42, the IAF is eyeing 90 more multi-role fighters, and Rafale is a top contender.

Twin-carrier naval deployment: With the Rafale M joining INS Vikrant and potentially INS Vishal, India will become the only Asian power to operate Rafales on land and sea.

PNN