Bhubaneswar: The First RAFT All India Open and Age Group Rapid Chess Tournament 2026 was organised by the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Heritage in association with RAIE Foundation Trust (RAFT) at Royal College Sunday.

The tournament was inaugurated by Rotarian Bishnu Mohan Mohanty, Chairman of Royal College, along with Tournament Director and Founder of RAIE Foundation Trust (RAFT), Rotarian Dr Raman Agrawalla, who marked the opening with the ceremonial first move on the chessboard.

A total of 201 players participated in the tournament, competing for cash prizes worth Rs 57,000 along with the Krishna Kumar Mahabir Prasad Agarwal Memorial Trophies.

In the Open category, the top three winners received trophies and cash prizes of Rs 7,000, Rs 6,000, and Rs 5,000 respectively.

More than 80 trophies and medals were also awarded to the top ten players in each under-16 age category.

The tournament was conducted by FIDE Arbiter Abhisekh Acharya and directed by Dr Raman Agrawalla in his capacity as Tournament Director and Managing Trustee of RAIE Foundation Trust.

Participants and parents appreciated the efforts of the Rotary Club of Bhubaneswar Heritage and RAFT for successfully organising the event.

PNN