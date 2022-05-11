Berhampur: Baidyanathpur police in Silk City Tuesday issued a notice to a junior doctor over alleged ragging of a second year MBBS student in the hostel premises of MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

The notice has been issued under Section-41 of CrPC on Dr Biswabikash Sahoo, a junior doctor-cum-house officer of MKCG Medical College and Hospital. In the notice, the doctor has been asked to present his defence in the case within a week at the police station.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case following a complaint filed by the dean-cum-Professor Dr Abanikanta Mishra. The accused doctor was served with a notice Tuesday after several evidences indicated his complicity in the case, the Berhampur SDPO said. Police during probe visited the hostel and questioned several students about the incident.

According to police, Sahoo visited the junior student’s hostel and allegedly tortured some students physically and mentally a few days back. The victim students later lodged a complaint with the antiragging cell of the college.

The college authorities hurriedly called a joint meeting on the issue and decided to check the CCTV footage in the hostel to verify the charges. Later, the authorities called a meeting of the hostel council and decided to file an FIR after enough evidences indicting the accused doctor were found from the CCTV footage, May 6.

Recently, a first year MBBS student Nishant Kumar, 19, of Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital (BBMCH) died after allegedly falling off the roof of the hostel April 23, 2022. It is alleged that his death is fallout alleged ragging by his senior students and some teachers.