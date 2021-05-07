New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Friday the Union government over the Central Vista project. Rahul Gandhi termed it a ‘criminal wastage’ and asked the dispensation to focus on people’s lives.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista – the power corridor of India – envisages a new triangular Parliament building. It will also have a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. The new residences for the prime minister and the vice-president will also be within the project.

The CPWD, which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

“Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people’s lives at the centre – not your blind arrogance to get a new house,” Rahul said on Twitter.

Rahul and his Congress party have been asking the government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista project. It has instead asked the government to give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people’s lives.

Congress has also criticised the government for according the construction work of the Central Vista project ‘essential services’ tag. It has accused the government of having its priorities wrong.

The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital. However, most construction sites have been brought to a grinding halt. The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of ‘essential services’, a move that been flayed by the opposition.