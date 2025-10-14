Chandigarh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday met the family members of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Chandigarh earlier this week. The officer’s death, reported as an alleged su*cide, has triggered widespread concern across the state.

After landing at the airport here, Gandhi reached Kumar’s residence in Sector 24 at 11:08am to offer his condolences.

Gandhi paid floral tribute to the late IPS officer and spoke with the bereaved family.

The former Congress president’s visit came amid stepped-up attacks by the opposition on the Haryana government over Kumar’s alleged suicide.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead October 7.

In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Kumar, the 52-year-old accused eight senior IPS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and now-transferred Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of “blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities.”

The IPS officer’s wife — senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar — has demanded that Kapur and Bijarniya be named in the FIR for allegedly abetting her husband’s suicide.

The officer’s family, which is also seeking their arrest, has refused to give consent for a postmortem and cremation until its demands are addressed.

Various political leaders cutting across party lines have been visiting Kumar’s family in Chandigarh to express their condolences.

Gandhi was accompanied by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh, party leaders Kumari Selja, BK Hariprasad, Deepender Singh Hooda and Varun Chaudhry.

