Cuttack: It seems that the Silver City has become a hub for manufacturing and marketing fake and adulterated products. The Malgodown police Saturday claimed to have seized huge quantities of adulterated sauce from a godown in the locality and a manufacturing unit in Barang area.

The police have detained four persons in connection with the seizure, sources said.

On a tip-off, the police raided a godown at Malgodown, one of the largest wholesale markets in the state, and seized around 20 cartons of adulterated sauce. Two persons were detained in this connection, sources said.

During investigation, the police came to know that the adulterated sauce had been manufactured at a factory in Barang area.

Later, the Malgodown police, in association with Barang police, raided the manufacturing unit and seized 60 cartons of adulterated sauce and huge quantities of raw materials.

“Two persons were detained from the factory. The unit was processing various chemicals and other hazardous substances to manufacture the sauce. We have sent samples of the adulterated sauce for laboratory tests,” said Malgodown police in-charge Trupti Ranjan Nayak.

Sources, meanwhile, claimed that some traders were selling the adulterated sauce to various retailers in Cuttack and its neaby areas for last several days.

“We are looking into all aspects related to the seizure of adulterated sauce. We are trying to find out the persons involved in the manufacturing and marketing of the fake sauce,” Nayak said.

It is worth mentioning here that Jagatpur police and health wing of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Friday busted an illegal soft drink unit at Tarol area of the city.

The unit – Binari Industries – was operating from a hotel without requisite permissions, said CMC health officer Satyabrata Mohapatra.

Empty bottles, raw materials and machinery used for making soft drinks have been recovered from the spot, Mohapatra said, adding that the soft drink manufactured at the unit was being sold in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Cuttack.

Jagatpur IIC Rabindranath Meher said they have registered a case (219/22) and arrested Jitendra Sahu in connection with the incident.

Notably, the police had seized huge qualities of fake spices, tea powder, ghee and sauces from several places of the Silver City and on its outskirts in last couple of years. They have also busted several factories producing fake and adulterated products.

The police have destroyed these duplicate products after receiving an approval in this regard from the court.