A viral video is making the rounds on social media which shows a confrontation between a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) and a cop.

In the video, the TTE commands the cop to vacate the seat the latter was occupying in an AC coach with immediate effect.

The TTE said, “You do not have a general coach ticket even. But you have the audacity to travel in this AC coach which is appalling.”

“You guys think that whatever seat is vacant belongs to the cops. Right?” the TTE added.

While the cop kept busy tying his shoelaces, the TTE said, “Do not dare to occupy a seat from the reserved coach. Sit somewhere in an unreserved coach.”

Following the TTE’s directions, the cop vacated the sit as can be seen in the viral video.

The viral video has stirred a debate among netizens. Some ‘X’ users have slammed the TTE for his aggressive stance towards the cop and opined that he could have been more polite while many users have applauded the railway officer for his conduct.

