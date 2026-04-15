Bhubaneswar: In order to manage the sharp rise in passenger traffic during the summer season, Indian Railways has announced a series of special trains aimed at ensuring smoother travel and better connectivity across major routes. These additional services are designed to reduce the burden on regular trains while offering more comfortable travel options for passengers heading to popular destinations.

According to sources from East Coast Railway (ECoR), the summer special trains will operate on key routes including Anand Vihar–Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar–Kolkata, Visakhapatnam–Shalimar, Sambalpur–Shalimar, Patna– Khurda Road and Puri–Patna.

The Anand Vihar Terminal– Khurda Road Special (04066) will depart Anand Vihar every Monday at 12:30am from April 20 to May 11, reaching Khurda Road at 11:30am on Tuesday. In return, Khurda Road–Anand Vihar Terminal Special (04065) will leave Khurda Road every Tuesday at 3:30pm from April 21 to May 12, arriving at Anand Vihar Terminal at 3:40am Thursday.

Bhubaneswar–Kolkata Special (08401) will run every Tuesday at 12:50am from April 14 to April 28, reaching Kolkata at 11:30am the same day. Its counterpart, the Kolkata–Bhubaneswar Special (08402), will depart Kolkata every Tuesday at 5:10pm during the same period and arrive in Bhubaneswar at 12:45am the next day.

Additionally, the 08502 Visakhapatnam–Shalimar Special will operate every Friday until April 24, while the Shalimar– Visakhapatnam Special (08503) will run every Saturday until April 25.

The Sambalpur–Shalimar Special (08301) is scheduled every Wednesday from April 15 to April 29, and the Shalimar– Sambalpur Special (08302) will run every Thursday from April 16 to April 30.

Further expanding connectivity, the Patna–Khurda Road Special (03230) will run every Thursday until May 14, while the Khurda Road–Patna Special (03229) will operate every Friday until mid-May.

The Puri–Patna Special (08439) will run every Saturday until May 16, and Patna–Puri Special (08440) will operate every Sunday until May 15.

Passengers are advised to check updated schedules and seat availability on the official Indian Railways website or at nearby railway stations before planning their journey.

These special trains are part of Indian Railways’ continued efforts to ensure safe, efficient, and hassle-free travel during the peak summer holiday season, enhancing the overall passenger experience.