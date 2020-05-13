New Delhi: In an indication that it might soon start mail/express as well as chair car services, the Railway Board issued an order Wednesday. The Railways introduced the provision of waiting list starting May 22 for all journeys. The Railways said it is not only on its presently operational special trains but also on all its forthcoming services.

Waiting list cap

The Railways has, however, capped the waiting list on these trains. It will be up to 100 for AC 3 tier, 50 for AC 2 tier, 200 for Sleeper Class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class. The changes will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.

Services to smaller towns

The order from the Railway Board to the zones indicates that the Railways is planning to run mixed services. Currently it is running all air-conditioned trains. This also means that it could begin services to smaller towns along with the major cities that Rajdhani specials are catering to now.

No Tatkal tickets

Neither Tatkal/Premium Tatkal Quota nor senior citizen quota will be available on these trains. Reservation against Cancellation (RAC) tickets will also not be allowed. No waiting ticket holder will be allowed to travel, officials said. They added that waiting ticket holders will get refund.

Train services suspended since beginning of lockdown

Passenger train services in the country have been suspended since the beginning of lockdown March 25. The suspension was done to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. It caused immense hardships to people. However, the government had no option.

Shramik Special trains

Recently the Railways started Shramik Special trains to ferry migrant workers from different parts of India to their native states. It was only Tuesday that special Rajdhani train services resumed in India. This is going to continue for about a week.

Agencies