Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thundershower for several districts of the state till February 19.

One or two places of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts are likely to experience light to moderate thundershowers February 16. The rest of the districts will have dry weather conditions.

Thunderstorms with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts February 17. These districts have been issued ‘yellow warning’.

Besides, a few places of Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Boudh, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Angul districts and Balasore, Bhadrak and Cuttack are likely to experience light to moderate rain or thundershowers February 17.

Yellow warning has been issued for Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts as one or two places of these districts are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning February 18.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is forecast for one or two places of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts February 19. The rest districts are very likely to have a dry weather condition.

PNN