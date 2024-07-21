Nabarangpur/Chandahandi: A five-year-old boy died in a wall collapse Saturday at Bhatipada village under Dalabeda panchayat of Chandahandi block in Nabarangpur district following incessant rainfall over the last three days triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal.

The deceased was identified as Phalguni Bag, son of Duryan Bag in the village. Duryan was staying in his old thatched house with his wife and only son after failing to get a house under the PM Awas Yojana despite repeated applications.

Tragedy struck as the rain-soaked wall of the house caved in when the kid was inside. Family members rescued the child from the rubble and rushed him in an ambulance to Chandahandi Community Health Centre (CHC). He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Nabarangpur after doctors found blood oozing out from his temple and a clot on his head during treatment. However, doctors at the Nabarangpur DHH pronounced him dead on arrival.

On being informed, tehsildar Sahadev Kutruka and assistant revenue inspector (ARI) Anant Sinha reached the hospital and took stock of the situation. BDO Ramakrushna Nayak also met the family members of the deceased and enquired about the incident that led to the death of the child. He assured to provide dry foods and a house under PM Awas Yojana soon to the bereaved family members.

PNN