Champua: The state government has emphasised on water conservation as the water table has been plummeting alarmingly by the day in various parts of the state. Sadly, quality of water conservation projects built in Champua NAC has allegedly been compromised. Hardly a month has passed since their construction, but many water conservation projects have started crumbling, a report said.

Local residents have raised question on the durability of water conservation projects, saying that the purpose for which these projects have been set up has been defeated.

“The construction of the rainwater conservation projects is to catch rainwater and recharge the depleting ground water level in the civic body area. The area has been witnessing water woes in summer. We are sorry to see their condition now just a month after their construction. Contractors have minted money by messing up work,” they lamented.

Reports said, over 100 rainwater conservation projects have been built with funds provided under Mukyamantri Karma Tatpara Yojana (MUKTA) and the Housing and Urban Development department. As per sources, Rs 30,000 has been allocated for each project in 2022-23.

Locals said that engineers of the department did not monitor these projects during construction.

Funds were provided to some self-help groups (SHGs) to carry out construction work so as to make them financially strong.

MLA Minakshi Mohanta and NAC chairperson Girija Shankar Sahu had reportedly distributed work orders to SHGs in 13 wards.

At many places, these projects have got damaged before the monsoon.

When contacted, engineer Ranjan Mahakud said that the bills of these projects have not been cleared. The SHGs concerned have been asked to repair the damaged projects, he added.