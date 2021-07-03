Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar and District Magistrate of Khordha on the status of the investigation in the Raj Bhavan petrol pump blast case.

Acting on the petition filed by Rights Activist Radhakanta Tripathy, the NHRC also directed the authorities to submit a report on the steps taken by the state to compensate the injured/ NoK of the deceased within four weeks.

The rights body warned to take coercive action u/s 13 PHR Act 1993 if it failed to comply with the order.

Tripathy described the blast as an act of negligence and failure of the officials of Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and pointed out lack of emergency preparedness of the State Capital of Odisha.

As many as two persons died and four others sustained injuries in the blast October 7 last year as the storage safety issue has not been taken care of to take care of the highly combustible material.

Mr Tripathy requested the NHRC to direct the officials to come out with plans and procedures for shifting hazardous industries to least populated areas with timely inspection.

The NHRC earlier sought ATR from the Director General of Police, and Principal Secretary, Department of Home, Government of Odisha on the outcome of the investigation in the case along with steps taken to rehabilitate the injured/NoK of the deceased.

Pursuant to the directions the Home department submitted the report stating that during investigation it was revealed that one retail outlet was in operation in the name of M/s Raj Bhawan Filling Station at Raj Bhawan Square, Bhubaneshwar.

Periodic testing in respect of the storage vessel was due to expire October 13, 2020. So testing was being conducted wherein an underground bullet exploded causing large damage to property and human life.

One Sadananda Nayak succumbed to injuries, while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Delhi. Another victim, Simanchal Parida, has also died in the blast.

The Commission while accepting the report observed that the report is silent with regard to the outcome of the investigation and payment of compensation to the injured/NoK of the deceased.

The Commission directed the registry to call for a report from the Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneshwar and District Magistrate, Khordha, on the status of the investigation in the case along with steps taken by the State to compensate the injured/NoK of the deceased.

