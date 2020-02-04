Mumbai: Sharpening his revised pro-Hindutva stance, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray will take to the streets Sunday, leading a procession to throw out illegal Pakistani-Bangladeshi migrants.

The party has launched teasers for the campaign and Raj Thackeray will be joined by his son Amit Thackeray, who was formally launched as a ‘leader’ at the MNS mega-convention last week.

However, the party has made it clear that the procession is not in support of CAA-NRC-NPR, but specifically against the Pakistani-Bangladeshi infiltrators living illegally in the country.

“India is my country. All Indians are my brothers and sisters. But Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators are not my brothers and sisters. They are not Indians,” read one of the several promos in the build-up for the February 9 march.

The procession will be taken out from Girgaum Chowpatty to Azad Maidan demanding that the illegal citizens from the neighbouring countries must be identified and driven out of India.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had declined permission to MNS to take out the procession through the Mohammed Ali Road in Muslim-dominated south-central Mumbai.

This is MNS’ first major public outreach after it metamorphosed with a new flag, symbol, ideology and agenda at its mega-convention on January 23, the 94th birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder the late Balasaheb Thackeray.