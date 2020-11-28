Harbhanga: With the onset of the winter, tourist season has begun in the state despite COVID-19 restrictions. Tourist places in Boudh district are gradually witnessing an influx of tourists from inside and outside the district. One of the scenic places is Rajabasa near Saradikhola village under Harbhanga block.

Despite its scenic settings, the place has not been accorded tourism status while the district administration has allegedly ignored its development. As a result, the place has been far from the sight of the tourists.

Rajabasa is 20 km from Charichhak on NH-57 passing through Harbhnaga block. The place is ensconced in natural settings.

The verdant greenery of the dense forest and gurgling sound of a hilly stream flowing nearby add charm to the place. There are many legends about the place.

Locals find the place befitting for picnicking. At the onset of winter, they come in hordes for picnicking.

Amid dense forests, various forms and pictures have been etched on stones. Folktales are these carved stones.

According to a folktale, a bull and a tiger had a big fight on the top of a huge rock. These stones were being used to tame elephants. It is this place where people had hacked a seven-headed snake decades ago.

This place draws tourists and picnickers from November to February. But tourists allege lack of infrastructure that has pulled down its tourism potential.

There is a need for proper roads, platforms and drinking water. Locals have demanded that the place be developed into a tourist destination so that job scope can be created for them.

PNN