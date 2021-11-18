Bhubaneswar: The Rajarani Temple here was Wednesday illuminated with teal colour in a bid to observe the first year of Cervical Cancer Elimination Movement initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The WHO, November 17, 2020 had launched a global strategy to eradicate cervical cancer as a public health concern, after a resolution was passed by 194 nations.

The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) in association with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and KRIAA Foundation illuminated the 11th century monument with teal colour, which represents cervical cancer elimination.

“We are taking the concept of ‘Lighting a Heritage’ a step forward in Odisha in association with BSCL, Acharya Harihar Post-Graduate Institute of Cancer and Association of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of Odisha.

Through this we want to create awareness in society and boost the morale of those affected by cervical cancer.

We also want to help them lead a normal life after the trauma of Covid-19 lockdown for which their treatment had come to a grinding halt,” said Lily Jenamani of KRIAA Foundation.

This unique celebration, held for the first time in Odisha, advocates awareness is the key to overcome the menace called cancer and encourage the survivors to lead and share their stories.

They were joined by highlevel speakers representing a broad coalition of partners dedicated to eliminate the disease and four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Angélique Kidjo at the global level. Communities across the globe illuminated over 100 landmark monuments in teal colour, said sources.

Meanwhile, as part of creating awareness on non-motorised transport (NMT) and having a clean, green and livable city, the Bhubaneswar Smart City has been organising weekly events with girls, women, youth, and transgender community.

It is also planning to include more citizen groups so that the cause would include more and more people.

