Jaipur: Some newly elected BJP MLAs met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her Civil Lines residence Sunday, amid suspense over whom the party will pick for the CM post in the state.

The BJP is yet to announce the meeting of the legislature party to choose its leader, who will be the chief minister.

Nearly 10 MLAs, including Ajay Singh and Babu Singh, were at Raje’s residence, sources in the party said.

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the CM post.

Earlier, Monday and Tuesday, several BJP MLAs had met Raje, and the meetings were seen as a show of strength. She was recently in Delhi, where she also met the BJP president JP Nadda.

The party has already announced three observers, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, to oversee the legislature party meeting.

In the assembly election results declared November 30, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats. Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held January 5 and results will be declared January 8.

