Jaipur: In a major decision to push electric mobility in the state, the Rajasthan government has decided to establish a ₹200 crore e-vehicle promotion fund under its Electric Vehicle Policy-2022.

The initiative, aligned with the FAME-2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) guidelines, aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) by offering State GST reimbursements and one-time grants to buyers of EVs equipped with modern battery technology.

The subsidy applies to vehicles purchased on or after September 1, 2022 and registered in Rajasthan. However, eligibility is restricted to vehicles purchased within the state.

According to Joint Transport Commissioner Jagdish Prasad Bairwa, vehicle manufacturers registered under FAME-2 must first enrol on the state’s transport department portal to qualify for the subsidy. Once registered, manufacturers must submit details of their EV models, including battery type and capacity, following FAME-2 guidelines.

The transport department will then verify the submitted information before allowing buyers to apply for subsidies through the Vahan portal. To claim the subsidy, vehicle owners must enter the last five digits of their vehicle registration and chassis number on the portal, verify their identity via OTP authentication sent to their registered mobile number, upload bank details along with supporting documents (e.g., passbook front page or a cancelled cheque). and apply for approval.

Once verified, the subsidy amount will be directly transferred to the vehicle owner’s bank account. It’s important to note that incentives are available only for a limited number of vehicles per category. The vehicle manufacturers, dealers, and buyers are being encouraged to apply at the earliest to secure the benefits under this scheme.

